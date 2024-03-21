Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $526.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.89. The company has a market cap of $407.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $526.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

