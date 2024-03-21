iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

