Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $21.23 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,644. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock valued at $64,513,791. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

