iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Holdings Raised by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $28.55. 129,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,803. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $728.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

