NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $61.78. 14,292,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,971,829. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

