Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.38. 1,613,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

