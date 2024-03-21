Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Raised by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,485,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,355,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 713,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.