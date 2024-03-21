Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases 27,727 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. 2,154,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

