First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,684. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

