iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 300.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,881,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,074,578. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

