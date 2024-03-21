RDA Financial Network Buys 338 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.17. 1,344,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,739. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

