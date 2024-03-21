RDA Financial Network Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,789,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,159,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.