Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Senior Officer Derren James Newell Sells 11,500 Shares

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$114,540.00.

Derren James Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Derren James Newell sold 5 shares of Source Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.55, for a total value of C$47.75.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SHLE traded up C$0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.62 and a 12 month high of C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

