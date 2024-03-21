Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 6.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 90,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,088,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $788.80 million, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,887,663 shares in the company, valued at $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,673 shares of company stock valued at $950,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

