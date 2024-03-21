Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 5.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 82,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,112,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 638,962 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 268,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Further Reading

