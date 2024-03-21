Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Up 8.6%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 238,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,557,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABSI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Absci in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Absci alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Absci

Absci Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $489.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Absci by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Absci by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Absci in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $399,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.