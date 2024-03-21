Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,886 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.