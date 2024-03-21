Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 212,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 481,856 shares.The stock last traded at $79.69 and had previously closed at $76.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

