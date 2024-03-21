Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.63. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 354,128 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 405,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exscientia by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 231,209 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

