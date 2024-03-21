Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.29. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 221,228 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
