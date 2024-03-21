Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,663,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,952,571 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $568.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.