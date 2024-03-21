SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Large Volume Increase

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 383,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,084 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $24.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

SMART Global Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.70.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $323,897. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

