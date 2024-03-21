The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 454,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 618,527 shares.The stock last traded at $5.58 and had previously closed at $5.54.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Equity Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 104.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

