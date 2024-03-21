InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.89. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 216 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INNV

InnovAge Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $664.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.