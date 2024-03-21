Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down to $109.22

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.22, but opened at $104.33. Shake Shack shares last traded at $106.38, with a volume of 221,758 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

