PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.60. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
