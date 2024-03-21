Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.50. The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $16.75. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 4,870,153 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHWY

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Chewy by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chewy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.