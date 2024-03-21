Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.50. The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $16.75. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 4,870,153 shares traded.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Chewy by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chewy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
