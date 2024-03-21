NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.91. NWTN shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1,742 shares changing hands.

NWTN Trading Up 19.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWTN. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NWTN by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

