RDA Financial Network Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,258,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 132,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,285. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.