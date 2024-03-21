RDA Financial Network Purchases 1,159 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPLG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,875,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

