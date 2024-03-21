RDA Financial Network Purchases New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 2,729,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,669. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

