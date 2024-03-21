RDA Financial Network Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $86.94 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

