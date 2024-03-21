iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned 0.09% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 190,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,262. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.