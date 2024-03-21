Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 287,574 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after acquiring an additional 475,929 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 999,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,622. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

