Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $268.37. The company had a trading volume of 119,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,141. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.01. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.03 and its 200 day moving average is $247.65.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

