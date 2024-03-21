RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Align Technology stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.36. The company had a trading volume of 244,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,399. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average of $270.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.45.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

