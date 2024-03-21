iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,313. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

