Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,307,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,137,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

