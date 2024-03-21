CIC Wealth LLC Has $979,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 940,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

