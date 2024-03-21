Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,222. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

