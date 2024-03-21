CIC Wealth LLC Purchases 464 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.49. 821,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

