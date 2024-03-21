Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.70. The stock had a trading volume of 302,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,016. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $248.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

