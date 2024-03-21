Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU traded up $16.63 on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 67,273,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,861,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

