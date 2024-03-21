Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s current price.

NextCure Trading Up 17.0 %

NXTC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 2,374,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,821. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. NextCure has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

