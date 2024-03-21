Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 656,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

