Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at UBS Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 2,484,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,368,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $21,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.