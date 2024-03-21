Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 55,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $394.64. 1,640,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,626. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.14. The company has a market cap of $391.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

