Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $647,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

