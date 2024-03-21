Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 1,892,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,126. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

