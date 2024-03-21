Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

RPV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 322,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.